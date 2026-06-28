Reliance Industries' Anant Ambani visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Tirupati. Dressed traditionally, he offered prayers, underwent a tonsure ritual, and fed elephants. He had also visited the shrine earlier with his family.

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Sunday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala in Tirupati and underwent a traditional tonsure ritual. Dressed in traditional attire, Anant Ambani took part in the temple rituals, including the centuries-old tradition followed by millions of devotees, of offering their hair. Anant Ambani also fed food to elephants after offering prayers at the temple.

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Ambani Family's Annual Pilgrimage

The Ambani family is known to be very devout and visits the Tirumala shrine every year. Earlier, on June 12, Anant Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with his father, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, was also present. The family offered prayers at the temple.

About Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

The temple attracts many celebrities, politicians, and athletes, who visit to seek blessings. (ANI)