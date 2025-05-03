Amrish Puri’s journey from rejecting Spielberg’s offer to becoming one of Hollywood’s most memorable villains is a proof to his talent and conviction.

India's most iconic villain of Indian cinema, Amrish Puri, was renowned for his commanding presence and memorable performances. His acting in Mr. India (1987) as Mogambo is still the stuff of legend, but few know that he once turned down an offer made by no less a person than Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg's Offer: A Hollywood Opportunity

After his brief but impactful role in Gandhi (1982), Amrish Puri caught the attention of Hollywood filmmakers. Spielberg, impressed by his screen presence, approached him for a significant role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). The character, Mola Ram, was a sinister Thuggee priest, a role that required an actor with an intense and menacing aura.

Amrish Puri’s Initial Refusal

Even though working for Spielberg would have been a privilege, he was reluctant. He was too dedicated to the Indian films and did not wish to leave it behind. He declined the offer in the first place, thinking that his calling in life was to produce Bollywood.

Richard Attenborough's Persuasion

It was Gandhi director Sir Richard Attenborough who persuaded Puri to change his mind. Attenborough saw the potential in Puri and encouraged him to accept the role. Puri eventually gave in, and his performance as Mola Ram turned out to be one of the most iconic villains in Hollywood history.

Spielberg was so impressed by Puri’s performance that he later called him his “favorite villain” and praised his ability to bring depth to negative roles. Puri’s dedication to the role was evident—he even shaved his head for the first time, a look that later became his trademark in Bollywood.

Amrish Puri playing Mola Ram didn't just boost his international fame, but placed him amongst India's all-time greatest actors. Having the capability to perform both the roles of Bollywood and Hollywood was his adaptability, as well as his commitment as an actor towards the art itself.