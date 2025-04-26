Dilip Kumar to Amrish Puri: 8 Bollywood stars born in Pakistan
Several legendary Bollywood stars were born in Pakistan. From Dilip Kumar to Raj Kapoor, learn about these stars.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 11:59 AM
1 Min read
Dilip Kumar
The famous Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar, Pakistan. However, he later settled in India.
Raj Kapoor
Bollywood superstar Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar, Pakistan. He was a superstar of Indian cinema and won several awards.
Amrish Puri
Bollywood actor Amrish Puri was born in Lahore, Pakistan. He was one of the popular actors in India.
Sunil Dutt
Sunil Dutt was also born in Pakistan. However, his family moved to India, and then he started acting.
Vinod Khanna
Vinod Khanna is also included in this list. Born in Peshawar, Pakistan, Vinod Khanna later moved to Mumbai.
Dev Anand
Bollywood superstar Dev Anand was also born in Gurdaspur, Pakistan. However, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.
Prem Chopra
Popular Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was born in Lahore, Pakistan. However, he later moved to Mumbai.
Suresh Oberoi
Actor Suresh Oberoi was born in Balochistan, Pakistan. After the India-Pakistan partition, his family moved to India.
