    Who was Tina Turner, the Rock'n'Roll queen Tina Turner who died at 83?

    Turner recently experienced several health problems, including kidney failure, cancer, and a stroke.
     

    Who was Tina Turner, the Rock'n'Roll queen Tina Turner who died at 83?
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 25, 2023, 7:58 AM IST

    The soulful singer Tina Turner, who became famous thanks to songs like The Best and What's Love Got to Do With It, has passed away at the age of 83. Turner has recently experienced several health problems, including kidney failure, cancer, and a stroke.

    In the 1960s, she and her husband Ike achieved renown with songs like Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High. After divorcing the controlling Ike in 1978, she went on to enjoy more solo success in the 1980s.

    Turner was up near Nutbush, Tennessee, where she recalls picking cotton with her family as a young child. Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939. As a teenager, she talked or rather, sang her way into Ike's band in St. Louis after singing in the little town's church choir. He had first turned her down until he overheard her take the stage during a Kings of Rhythm performance to sing BB King's You Know I Love You.

    Turner was inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist after being inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991. Turner has received eight Grammy Awards.

