    Who was Mangal Dhillon? Actor-director passes away due to cancer

    Mangal Dhillon had taken his final breath. The seasoned director and actor was battling cancer.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Mangal Dhillon, a veteran actor and director of Hindi and Punjabi films, is sadly no longer with us. After a protracted fight with cancer, he passed away. Prior to his passing, Mangal was checked into a hospital in Ludhiana. We are awaiting more information on his funeral rites. Mangal Dhillon passed away on June 18, one week before his birthday.

    Punjab's Faridkot district is home to the Sikh family where Mangal Dhillon was born. He attended Panj Graayin Kalan Government School during his formative years of education. He then relocated close to his father's property in Uttar Pradesh. Mangal completed his high school education at Zila Parishad in the Lakhimpur Kheri district's Nighasan. 

    The late actor also performed in a Delhi theatre. In 1980, he finished his post-graduate acting diploma programme. With the television programme Katha Sagar, Mangal made his debut in the entertainment business in 1986. He made an appearance in another TV programme that year called Buniyaad. Junoon, Kismat, The Great Maratha, Panther, Ghutan, Sahil, Maulana Azad, Mujrim Hazir, Rishta, Yug, and Noorjahan are just a few of the numerous productions to which he has contributed.

    Mangal Dhillon has also appeared in numerous feature films, including Train to Pakistan, Dalaal, Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat, Dayavan, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naaka Bandi, Amba, Akayla, and many more. In 2017, he last played Lakha in the movie Toofan Singh.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
