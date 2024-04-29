Entertainment

'Ramayana': Rimple-Harpreet to design Ranbir, Sai Pallavi's costumes

After designing outfits for Sanjay Leela Banshali's 'Heeramandi', Rimple and Harpreet are set to create outfits for Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana'.

In an interview, they expressed their excitement and honor for the opportunity to design costumes for the historical film 'Ramayana'.

The cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Arun Govil, well-known for his role as Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, will play King Dashrath in the film.

On the other side, Lara Dutta will appear as Kaikeyi.

Release date

Although nothing official has been out, it is speculated that the film will be releases on Diwali, 2024. 

