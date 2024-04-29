Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika break-up: Here's what we know so far

Entertainment
Shruti Haasan and Shantanu have reportedly split up recently. They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased pics and videos that feature them.
Shruti and Shantanu have been dating for 4 years and are frequently spotted together. Until now, none of them has spoken openly about their split.
According to several media sources, Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika have had a long-standing disagreement. They disagreed on certain personal issues.
As a result, both parties agreed to split. According to a source, Shruti Haasan and Shantanu broke up last month, in April.
For those unaware, the former couple had been living together since they began dating, but it has recently been reported that they have lived separately since March 2024.
Shruti Haasan and her former partner have remained silent, refusing to talk to the media. Meanwhile, Shruti apparently erased all of her Instagram photos with Shantanu.
Hazarika, implying that they are no longer together. At the same time, the actress had lately commented on her Instagram account, stating, "It has been a crazy trip.
I learnt a lot about myself and about others. We should never feel bad about all the things we could have done, been, or become.