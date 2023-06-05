Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies in car accident at 39; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi died after a car crash on Monday morning (June 05). He was 39. He was travelling with fellow artists Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh.

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passed away on Monday in a car accident. He was 39. According to reports, the accident occurred in the early hours of Monday. Kollam Sudhi and others were returning after attending a programme in Vadakara. He was accompanied by actor Binu Adimali, Mahesh, and driver Ullas Aroor, who are hospitalized in Kodungalloor with injuries.

Kollam Sudhi car accident:

At 4:30 a.m., the accident occurred at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur. According to Manorama Online, the vehicle accident happened when the crew was returning from Vadakara following an event when the car collided with a pick-up van.

According to reports, Kollam was critically hurt in the collision and was taken to the Kodungallur hospital. He could not, however, be saved. "There was a head-on collision." All of them were rushed to the hospital, but Sudhi died. "The other three are being treated," police said, according to PTI.

Who was Kollam Sudhi?

Sudhi was well-known for his comedic parts in several television shows and has also been in a few films. He debuted in the industry with the film Kanthari in 2015. Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marppappa, Theetta Rappai, Vakathirivu, An International Local Story, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu were among his subsequent films. According to PTI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on Sudhi's demise.

