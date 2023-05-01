Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Chaitanya? Telugu choreographer dies by suicide; says 'I can't bear...' in his last video

    Telugu choreographer Chaitanya passed away: Just before his death, Chaitanya posted a video on his social media accounts revealing that he could not repay his loans.

    First Published May 1, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Chaitanya, a Telugu choreographer, died on Sunday, April 30. According to reports, the choreographer committed suicide. According to reports, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and committed himself in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya appeared in the Telugu dance show Dhee.

    According to reports, Chaitanya posted a video on his social media accounts just before his demise. He claimed in the video that he could not repay his loans and hence feels burdened by financial obligations.

    "My mother, father, and sister took good care of me and never let me face any problems." Please accept my heartfelt apologies to all of my friends. I'm sorry for bothering so many folks. When it came to money, I had lost my kindness. Not only should one take out loans, but one should also be able to repay them. But I couldn't pull it off. I am now in Nellore, and this is my last day. "I can't deal with the problems that come with my loans," he remarked.

    Soon after learning of Chaitanya's death, countless admirers flocked to Twitter to express their sorrow and pay their final respects to the choreographer. This video has received much attention on social media, and viewers have expressed their sympathies. 

    Who was Chaitanya?
    Chaitanya, a popular figure on the dance show, was in his 30s. Also a popular dance choreographer, appeared in the well-known Telugu dance program Dhee.Fans on social media were still digesting the unexpected news.

