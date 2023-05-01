Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more

Gladiator is getting a sequel, and Ridley Scott will return as director. Everything we know about Gladiator 2 is written in this article; read on

Gladiator was released in 2002 and grossed a stunning $503.2 million at the box office. The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. It has been confirmed that a sequel to the famous film will be released 24 years after its first release. The film will begin production in the summer of 2023. For the sequel, Ridley Scott will return as director.

Following the sequel's announcement, fans are left with many unanswered queries. Which actors from the original cast will return for the sequel? When can you expect to see the film? Here's all we know thus far.

About Gladiator 2:

Maximus, sadly, will not appear in Gladiator 2. Maximus dies after Gladiator; thus, his reappearance in the sequel seems unlikely. Russell Crowe rose to prominence in Hollywood after playing Maximus in the 2000 film. On the Ryan Tubridy show, Russell discussed the possibility of Maximus returning to Gladiator, saying, "I'm sure at some point in time they'll want to ask me about something, but they haven't brought anything up in a while."

"It's an extension of the narrative, but it's long after Maximus' death, so it doesn't really involve me at all," he explained. I've heard that young kid Paul [Mescal] is a good dude, and I wish him well. I believe they're picking up the plot from a young Lucius assuming the role of emperor. I believe that's a brilliant notion within the context of the picture we made."

Trailer for Gladiator:

Russel Crowe spoke on the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast, where he disclosed that he has discussed the narrative with Director Ridley Scott, saying, "I know roughly how he's shaping the story." But, as you may recall, there was a young boy who wished to defeat the Gladiator, which led to the 'My name is' speech. So that little boy has grown up and is now the Emperor. I'm not sure what else occurs after that, so that's the plan. As a result, it is not a remake. It's also not a straight sequel. It's not like the day after, you know, 30 years afterwards."

Gladiator 2: Cast

The sequel is set around 30 years after the events of Gladiator. Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will play Lucius. Commodus' nephew and Lucilla's son is Lucius. Spencer Treat Clark portrayed a young Lucius in Gladiator. According to Deadline, Connie Nielsen will reprise her role as Lucilla in Gladiator 2. She was Maximus' ex-girlfriend and Lucius' mother. Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as Juba. Joseph Quinn, well known for his role in Stranger Things, is reportedly in talks to portray Emperor Caracalla. Emperor Caracalla is a pivotal character in the plot; he is infamous for being a terrible dictator.

In an interview with Variety, Barry Keoghan said that he was in discussions to portray Emperor Geta in the sequel. Denzel Washington will also appear in Gladiator 2, however nothing about his role has been announced. However, after reading the script, Denzel was reportedly "excited" about "the badass role" he was playing.

Gladiator 2: Release Date

Gladiator 2 will be released on November 24, 2024. The sequel will be released in theatres 24 years after the first film. The sequel will most likely begin production in May or early June 2023. According to Deadline, the production was put back so Paul Mescal could continue to play his role in the stage version of A Streetcar Named Desire.

