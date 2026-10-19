Belraj Kalarickal Death: Fans are still coming to terms with the sudden loss of young Malayalam filmmaker. Paying tribute to the director, JioHotstar took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message

Belraj Kalarickal Death:The unexpected death of 27-year-old Malayalam director Belraj Kalarickal has left the cinema industry stunned. The filmmaker allegedly died two days after the debut of his JioHotstar series Kappi Squad. Belraj was discovered dead in a hotel room in Kochi, hardly a month after his wedding.

Belraj Kalarickal, a 27-year-old Malayalam director, was discovered dead in a hotel room a month later.

Fans are still coming to grips with the tragic death of young Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal. JioHotstar paid homage to the filmmaker on Instagram, posting a touching statement: "Some goodbyes come far too soon." Rest in peace, Belraj Kalarickal.

Belraj was allegedly discovered dead in a hotel room in Kochi on Saturday, October 17, 2026. According to Cinema Express and Moneycontrol, initial investigations suggested that he had a heart attack. However, the official cause of death had not been determined at the time of the reporting.

Belraj obtained experience in the Malayalam cinema business as an assistant director on productions such as Nizhal, Madhuram, and Dakini before moving on to direct.

Belraj Kalarickal's Death: Last Photo With Wife In Focus

Belraj Kalarickal and Athira Bindu Sabu dated for six years before their wedding. Following the director's unexpected death, multiple photos of the couple appeared on social media. The two routinely revealed glimpses of their connection online, praising their closeness with photos and passionate words. They married on September 12, 2026, after being together for a little over a month.

Belraj's last photo with Athira was during their wedding reception, which she uploaded on Instagram on September 29 as part of a collaborative post. Along with the photo, Athira wrote an emotive statement reflecting on their six-year journey together. It read, "12-09-2026❤️🧿 Six years ago, I replied to a message and ended up hitting the jackpot❤️♾️ Finally we made it🥺😘"