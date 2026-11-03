Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer continues its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 11. The film has crossed ₹63 crore worldwide despite weekday competition.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer has maintained a steady pace at the box office despite entering its second Monday. Released on October 23, 2026, the spy comedy has managed to cross the ₹63 crore mark worldwide.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected approximately ₹1.35 crore net in India on Day 11 (Monday, November 2). Its gross collection for the day stood at around ₹1.57 crore. The film was running across 4,951 shows nationwide.

With this, its total India net collection reached ₹43.45 crore, while the India gross collection stood at ₹51.82 crore. The film also earned approximately ₹25 lakh from overseas markets on its 11th day, taking its international gross collection to ₹11.50 crore. Its estimated worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹63.32 crore. The Times of India

Udta Teer ,Box Office Collection,: First Week Performance

The film had a decent opening week at the box office, collecting ₹30.90 crore net in India. Its India gross collection during the first seven days stood at ₹36.86 crore.

The movie witnessed an improvement during its second weekend. After collecting ₹2.85 crore on Friday, October 30, it earned ₹4 crore on Saturday and approximately ₹4.35 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk estimates. The three-day second-weekend collection added ₹11.20 crore to its domestic net total. Sacnilk +1

Udta Teer: Cast And Story

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana as Vikrant, also known as Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an accident and begins believing that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

Sara Ali Khan plays Yamini, while Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor are also part of the film's cast. The movie combines espionage, comedy, action and unexpected twists.

With its worldwide collection crossing ₹63 crore, the film continues its theatrical run as it faces competition from upcoming releases.