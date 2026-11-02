Hema Malini shared a touching birthday tribute to her daughter Esha Deol, who is also set to star in the upcoming action drama film 'Pratap'. Esha expressed gratitude for her family's support as she celebrates her special day.

Hema Malini Shares Birthday Wishes for Esha Deol

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini wished her daughter, Esha Deol, on her birthday, showering her with much love and warmth on the special day. Hema Malini, in an Instagram post, shared an adorable picture with her daughter and wrote, “Today is my dearest Esha’s birthday. She is my complete support system, and she and Ahana are my pillars of strength. I pray for her long and healthy life and success in whatever she undertakes to do.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPLorhF4Ob/

The veteran actor expressed pride in witnessing her daughter grow into the individual she is today. “From the lovely baby I held in my arms to the graceful young lady she has evolved into, she has managed her life and her kids beautifully with a will and mind of her own. I truly admire the way she has grown and blossomed and will always support and be there for her. God bless my darling Esha and give her the courage and strength to achieve all her dreams and ambitions,” she added. Esha reshared the post on her Instagram story and added, “Love you mamma.”

In a birthday special post, Esha Deol expressed gratitude as she basked in her father, the late Dharmendra’s blessings. “Sunshine, Love, Gratitude & Papa’s blessings,” she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPY4eXukce/

Esha Deol's Upcoming Project

Details on the film Pratap

On the work front, Esha Deol will be seen in the upcoming action drama film ‘Pratap’, starring Amit Sadh. Esha Deol, who plays Poonam, Pratap's wife, described the film as an emotionally driven story that seeks to connect with audiences through its realistic portrayal of human relationships. “I think Pratap is a story that will definitely touch people's hearts.”

The actress praised Amit Sadh's role, calling it a distinctive portrayal of a police officer, while emphasising that the film is not simply a cop drama. “Of course, Amit's character as Pratap is a very wonderful role that he has got as a male actor. And I think you are really lucky to have got a role like this. Because this is not an ordinary cop's story. Cops are not ordinary. They all are our heroes. You know, real-life heroes. I salute all the cops,” she told ANI.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, 'Pratap' also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. Produced by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. (ANI)