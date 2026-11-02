Juhi Chawla and fellow Bollywood stars celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with warm wishes, while makers share a first look at his upcoming action film, King, scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

Juhi Chawla Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to SRK

Actor Juhi Chawla has extended her warmest greetings to longtime friend, former co-star, and business partner Shah Rukh Khan. Calling him the “King for the World”, Juhi Chawla described SRK as someone with whom she has shared several memories over the years. “Happpyyy Birthhddaaayy ShahRukh ..!! @iamsrk Friend, co-star, business partner and someone with whom I have laughed, celebrated and shared so many memories over the years..!! The King for the world, but for those who know you, still one of the most generous and humble people around..!! Lots and lots of love from all of us, always.. Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Arjun,” she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPnBOYCqAK/

In his post, Juhi also shared a carousel of pictures with SRK, including adorable glimpses from their on-screen appearances. Birthday wishes have been pouring in from the actor’s fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry.

Bollywood Celebrates the Superstar

Longtime co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Kajol also penned heartwarming notes for him on Instagram. Kareena, while teasing a reunion with the actor in his upcoming film ‘King’, wrote, “Happy Birthday King, the forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DfPNHF-qG64/

"Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today," Kajol wrote. Among others were Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, who took to their respective social media handles and sent birthday wishes for the superstar.

Update on Upcoming Film King

SRK is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'King', which marks his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan'. On the special occasion, the makers also shared visuals from his upcoming action entertainer 'King', offering fans a glimpse of the film.

The projections showcased two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon", adding to the excitement among his admirers gathered outside Mannat. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. (ANI)