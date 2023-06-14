Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Tirthanand Rao? Kapil Sharma's co-star consumes poison during Facebook LIVE-report

    Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe actor Tirthanand Rao said a woman was to blame for his condition. This is not Tirthanand Rao's first attempt at suicide. Rao recently threatened to die by suicide in Facebook Live interaction!

    Tirthanand Rao, who co-starred in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe with Kapil Sharma, attempted suicide during a live social media session. Tirthanand Rao stated in a live video uploaded on his official Facebook page that his current condition is a woman's fault. During the live session, Tirthanand also revealed that he was in a "live-in" with the woman in question, but she "emotionally blackmailed" him and "exhorted" money from him.

    "I am in debt to this woman to the tune of Rs 3-4 lakh." I've known her since last October. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar for no apparent reason. "She'd call me and say she wanted to meet," Tirthanand explained in the video.

    While recounting his story, the actor poured a bottle of bug repellent into a glass and drank it. After seeing Rao's video, his friends rushed to his residence, where the actor was discovered unconscious. 

    Tirthanand Rao had attempted suicide earlier 
    This is not Tirthanand Rao's first attempt at suicide. Tirthanand attempted suicide as well in December 2021. The event happened on December 27, 2021, when Rao went live on Facebook and informed his assistant that he was taking this radical step in his life for various reasons. 

    While his assistant and friends rescued him, he subsequently revealed to an entertainment portal that he had been going through a difficult period in his business and personal life. "My financial situation is in shambles, and I have no savings," he had stated.

    In an interview with a media house, the actor said, "The last two years have been really difficult. My financial situation is in chaos, and I have no savings. I have some work, including a film called Pav Bhaji, which has yet to be released, but they have not paid me, nor have I worked on the two web-series. I've gone days without eating anything or surviving on one vada pav. "I realised the only way out of this situation was to end my life."

    He further claimed that despite producing a few online web shows, he was not paid for them. He also said that there were days when he went to bed empty-handed or lived on just one vada pav.

     

