Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood

Bollywood celebrities have often shattered societal norms by embracing fatherhood at a later stage in life. Let us explore 7 globally prominent and celebrated actors who became fathers after the age of 40 - By Amrita Ghosh

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, some actors have chosen to embrace fatherhood at a later stage in life, challenging societal expectations. From Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, these celebrities have defied conventional timelines and found immense joy in becoming fathers after the age of 40.

Let's explore the heartwarming stories of these Bollywood stars who experienced the bliss of late-life fatherhood.

1. Shah Rukh Khan:

The global icon known for his charismatic performances in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, expanded his family at the age of 47. Through IVF surrogacy, he and his wife, Gauri Khan, welcomed their youngest child, AbRam, who is now 8.

2. Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan, the versatile actor, has showcased his exceptional acting skills and is also a devoted father. His first two children, Sara and Ibrahim, were born during his previous marriage. However, he experienced fatherhood at 46 when he welcomed his first child with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, at 50, he joyfully embraced fatherhood for the second time and became father to his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan.

3. Prakash Raj:

Famous for his negative roles in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. The Singham star became a proud parent at the age of 50. In 2015, he and his wife, Pony Verma, welcomed their first child, Vedanth Raj, with great joy.

4. Sanjay Dutt:

Known bollywood actor with a prolific career, had his first child from a previous marriage in 1988. However, he experienced fatherhood again in his early 50s when he and his wife, Maanyata Dutt, were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Famous for his outstanding acting prowess, he became a father later in life. On his 41st birthday, he welcomed his son, Yaani Siddiqui, and cherished this milestone of fatherhood.

5. Sohail Khan:

Actor and film producer, Sohail became a father to his first child, Nirvaan, before embracing IVF surrogacy for their second child, Yohan, at 42.

6. Manoj Bajpayee:

Talented actor admired for his remarkable performances, had a daughter named Ava with Neha Bajpayee in 2011 when he was 42.

7. Prabhu Deva:

Renowned choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva, at 50, joyfully confirms the birth of his baby girl with his wife Himani Singh, marking his first daughter after having three sons from a previous marriage.

