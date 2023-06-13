Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood

    Bollywood celebrities have often shattered societal norms by embracing fatherhood at a later stage in life. Let us explore 7 globally prominent and celebrated actors who became fathers after the age of 40 - By Amrita Ghosh

    Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    In the glamorous world of Bollywood, some actors have chosen to embrace fatherhood at a later stage in life, challenging societal expectations. From Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, these celebrities have defied conventional timelines and found immense joy in becoming fathers after the age of 40. 

    Let's explore the heartwarming stories of these Bollywood stars who experienced the bliss of late-life fatherhood.

    ALSO READ: BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH

    1. Shah Rukh Khan:

    The global icon known for his charismatic performances in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, expanded his family at the age of 47. Through IVF surrogacy, he and his wife, Gauri Khan, welcomed their youngest child, AbRam, who is now 8.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    2. Saif Ali Khan:

    Saif Ali Khan, the versatile actor, has showcased his exceptional acting skills and is also a devoted father. His first two children, Sara and Ibrahim, were born during his previous marriage. However, he experienced fatherhood at 46 when he welcomed his first child with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, at 50, he joyfully embraced fatherhood for the second time and became father to his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan.

    3. Prakash Raj:

    Famous for his negative roles in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. The Singham star became a proud parent at the age of 50. In 2015, he and his wife, Pony Verma, welcomed their first child, Vedanth Raj, with great joy.

    4. Sanjay Dutt:

    Known bollywood actor with a prolific career, had his first child from a previous marriage in 1988. However, he experienced fatherhood again in his early 50s when he and his wife, Maanyata Dutt, were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Famous for his outstanding acting prowess, he became a father later in life. On his 41st birthday, he welcomed his son, Yaani Siddiqui, and cherished this milestone of fatherhood.

    5. Sohail Khan:

    Actor and film producer, Sohail became a father to his first child, Nirvaan, before embracing IVF surrogacy for their second child, Yohan, at 42.

    6. Manoj Bajpayee:

    Talented actor admired for his remarkable performances, had a daughter named Ava with Neha Bajpayee in 2011 when he was 42.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bandaa (@bajpayee.manoj)

    7. Prabhu Deva:

    Renowned choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva, at 50, joyfully confirms the birth of his baby girl with his wife Himani Singh, marking his first daughter after having three sons from a previous marriage.

    ALSO READ: BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

    BTS 10th anniversary: Global Superstars yet South Korea made no exception for Army service

    BTS 10th anniversary: Global Superstars yet South Korea made no exception for Army service

    Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post vma

    Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post

    Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Watch this NOW RBA

    Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Watch this NOW

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH) MAH

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sorbet to Pudding: 7 delectable mango desserts vma

    Sorbet to Pudding: 7 delectable mango desserts

    Delhi Police forges a strategic partnership for citizens' safety

    Delhi Police forges a strategic partnership for citizens' safety

    Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin condemns searches by ED at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in Secretariat AJR

    Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin condemns searches by ED at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in Secretariat

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

    football Kylian Mbappe eyes move to Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies osf

    Kylian Mbappe eyes move to Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon