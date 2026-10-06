Tejashree from Kolar’s Hosahudya village has won the Miss Teen India 2026 crown, securing her place at an international pageant in Indonesia. Meanwhile, local schools celebrated achievements in chess and volleyball.

A rural talent just proved that local girls can easily shine on national and international stages. Tejashree from Hosahudya village in Kolar district's Srinivaspur taluk won the 'Pride of India - Miss Teen India 2026' title in New Delhi on Monday. She will now head to Indonesia next year for the 'Miss Pre-Teen Independent International' pageant.

Farmer couple Harinath and Roopa's daughter Tejashree earlier won the Miss Teen Karnataka title in Shivamogga. This state-level win paved her way to the national event. She also bagged the brand ambassador role for DK Pageant 2026 right after her big victory. Her family and the entire village are celebrating this proud moment.

Royal High School boys shine in chess

City's popular Royal High School students made their mark in local chess tournaments. Uttej Nanda, Nitin Reddy, Vishnuvamshi, and Vishruth Gowda cleared the 14 to 17 years age category to reach the district level. Jeelan, Trishal Kumar, Munesh, Navadeep, and Deepak qualified in the 17 years age category. Both teams won the taluk-level games and reached the district level. School management and coach Srinivas congratulated the students for this achievement.

Institution president K Ramakrishna, secretary KR Premalatha, management members Karthik Ram and Niharika, headmaster, and staff wished the students good luck for the upcoming district-level matches.

Vasavi Vidya Samsthe girls clear district volleyball

Sri Vasavi Vidya Samsthe higher primary girls played brilliantly at the district-level volleyball tournament. Bhairavareshwara School in Kaivara of Chintamani taluk hosted this tournament. The girls got selected for the state-level matches after this great performance. School management and staff congratulated the girls for making the school and taluk proud. Administrative officer Roopasi Ramesh and staff wished them a big win at the state level.