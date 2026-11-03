Netflix confirms that the romantic drama The Royals has commenced filming for its second season, with the original cast returning to continue the saga of romance, family conflict, and royal rivalries in the fictional world of Morpur.

The Royals Returns for Season 2

The romantic drama series 'The Royals' is set to return with its second season, with filming officially underway and the original cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar, reprising their roles. The makers announced on Tuesday that the series will return with more romance, family drama, rivalries and unexpected twists, according to the press relaese.

Along with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat and Kavya Trehan will also reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season. Directors Nitya Mehra and Tanuj Chopra will helm the new season, while new characters are also expected to join the royal family, expanding the fictional world of Morpur with fresh alliances, rivalries and romances.

Production and Creative Vision

Season 1 of 'The Royals' received a strong response from audiences globally. Sharing their excitement about the second season, creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy said the love audiences have shown the series in India and across the world has made their journey with the show special. "Morpur has clearly found a place in the hearts of audiences far beyond its palace walls, and we couldn't be happier," the creators said in a statement. They added that the upcoming season would take the story forward with familiar characters while bringing more romance, humour and family drama. "There is so much more to explore in Morpur, and we can't wait for audiences to join us for another season of love, laughter and royally entertaining chaos," they said.

Netflix Perspectives on the Show

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said the combination of Indian royalty and forbidden romance had struck a chord with audiences. "'The Royals' combines two very dynamic themes: the exotic and glamour appeal of Indian royalty and forbidden romance!" Bami said. She added that the second season would explore the world of Morpur further while expanding its canvas through new relationships, rivalries and characters. Bami also expressed excitement about the directors returning to helm the series, saying that the makers were looking forward to taking the next season's mix of heart, humour and drama to a higher level.

With Season 2 now in production, viewers can expect more complicated relationships, royal rivalries, romance, family conflicts and unexpected developments in the world of Morpur. 'The Royals' Season 2 is currently filming and will stream on Netflix. (ANI)

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