Rahul Sankrityan is directing Ranabaali, a period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Set during British rule in 19th-century India, the big-budget film explores the violence, atrocities and genocides of that era.

Rahul Sankrityan directs the upcoming Telugu movie Ranabaali. Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role, and Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite him. The makers initially planned to release the movie in theatres on September 11. They postponed the release later. The movie will now hit the screens on October 16. The team just announced that they will drop the trailer on October 8.

The makers released the teaser recently. Fans gave it a massive response. The first song is also a huge hit. The track 'Enthayya Saami' crossed 27 million views in just a few days. Ajay-Atul composed the music. Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale sang the Telugu version. The song has grabbed a total of 35 million views across all languages.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for the first time after their marriage. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this big-budget project. The movie shapes up as a period action drama. Fans are super excited to see Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry back on the big screen. The makers recently dropped a surprise video celebrating the deep romance between Ranabaali and Jayamma. Everyone loved it. The title, first glimpse, and wedding poster of Ranabaali went completely viral on social media. The story is based on real historical events from the 19th century.

The movie highlights the unrecorded cruelties and genocides that happened in India under British rule. The glimpse video hints at genocides worse than Hitler's Holocaust. It also shows the heavy economic exploitation of India. The story touches upon emotional facts, like how British officials such as Sir Richard Temple turned India into a massive drought zone.

Vijay Deverakonda sports a fiery look as the fierce warrior Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, famous for his role in The Mummy, plays the main villain. He acts as a British officer named Sir Theodore Hector. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing this massive film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series are presenting it. The makers clarified that the movie is not a biopic. It is actually a cinematic recreation of hidden historical records and oral stories. Ranabaali will get a grand pan-India release. Everyone expects it to be one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.