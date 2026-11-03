After SpiceJet cancelled its Gorakhpur flight on November 1, actor Vijay Lakshmi Mallya posted a video of herself resting on the tarmac at Mumbai airport. Passengers had already boarded after many delays. SpiceJet stated that the operatin hours at Gorakhpur airport could not be extended beyond 9 p.m.

A SpiceJet passenger's odd experience of being asked to leave an aircraft after completing the boarding process has gone viral on social media. Actor Vijay Lakshmi Mallya posted footage from the tarmac at Mumbai Airport after the airline cancelled its Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight on November 1, leaving customers stranded after hours of delays.

Actor Shares Video Lying on Tarmac

In an Instagram video, Mallya was seen laying on the tarmac while other passengers waited nearby. She expressed her surprise at the circumstance, saying, "Maine life mein kabhi aisa nahi socha tha ki main plane ke neeche aise leti rahungi" (I never dreamed I would have to lie like this under an airplane). The video showed some customers sitting on the ground as others stood around, waiting for the airline to remedy the issue.

SpiceJet aircraft SG553 was involved in the incident, which had apparently been delayed many times during the day. Passengers were ultimately permitted to board the plane and were instructed on safety protocols, giving the appearance that the flight was finally ready to go. Nonetheless, the airplane remained grounded.

According to Mallya, passengers waited over an hour inside the plane before learning that the trip had been canceled. She stated that the airline claimed operating-hour constraints at the destination airport as the cause for the cancelation. "All of the crew members and the pilot left following the announcement. Passengers were in a state of terror. This is the SpiceJet 335. "This is insane, and a case should be filed," she stated in the video.

Passengers Question the Airline's Explanation

In another video taken before deboarding, Mallya questioned why passengers were permitted to finish the boarding procedure before being forced to depart the plane. "Ye meri life mein pehli baar ho raha hai ki boarding ke baad hum logon ko bataya ja raha hai ki flight khaali karo"

She also questioned the justification for airport operating limitations, noting that she was from Gorakhpur and had taken late-night flights from there on multiple occasions.

“Main khud Gorakhpur ki hoon aur maine bahut baar raat ko flight se travel kiya hai. Ye toh unprofessional hai, ye possible hi nahi hai, ye bahut galat hai” (I am from Gorakhpur myself and have travelled by flight at night many times. This is unprofessional, this is simply not possible, and this is very wrong), she said.

The cameras caught passengers' anguish after hours of waiting, boarding, and then being ordered to deboard without the plane taking off.