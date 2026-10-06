Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his old phone after an interviewer compared him with stars like Virat Kohli, who also prefer using older iPhones instead of chasing every new model available.

Vijay Deverakonda iPhone: My phone works fine, why buy a new one? Actor shares strong views on the iPhone craze!

Smartphones are not just for calling anymore. Owning an iPhone has become a massive status symbol for many people today. People rush to buy the latest model the moment it hits the market just to show off on social media. Many youngsters even take heavy loans to buy these expensive phones despite facing financial struggles. Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a very simple and practical answer about this exact craze, and his response is winning hearts everywhere.

Vijay Deverakonda faces an interesting question about his old phone

An interviewer recently asked Vijay Deverakonda a very interesting question about his smartphone habits. The host mentioned how top celebrities, including Virat Kohli, stick to their old iPhones instead of upgrading to the newest models. The interviewer then asked Vijay a direct question. He asked why Vijay does not buy a new phone even though he earns well and can easily afford it.

Vijay Deverakonda gave a very straightforward reply to this question. He said his current phone works perfectly fine. He questioned the need to buy a new device when the old one does the job well. His words clearly showed his practical mindset. He believes people should use things as long as they work, instead of buying unnecessary items just because they have the money.

The hidden truth behind celebrity lifestyles

Vijay also revealed another interesting fact about the celebrity lifestyle during this chat. He explained that big actors and stars regularly receive phones, gadgets, and other luxury items as free gifts from various brands. He clarified that fans should not blindly assume celebrities buy every single thing with their own hard-earned money.

Vijay then shared his honest opinion about the mindset of buying expensive iPhones just to show off. He stated that taking a loan to buy a costly phone for status is a very bad decision, especially when a person is struggling to manage basic household expenses.

Real needs matter much more than fake social media status. Vijay Deverakonda shared this simple truth, and his words are now making many people rethink their iPhone craze. The actor gave a clear message to his fans. He wants everyone to ask themselves if they truly need a new phone before spending their hard-earned money on it.