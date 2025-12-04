Tere Ishk Mein Smashes ₹100 Crore Mark in Just 6 Days at Global Box Office
The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is a box office hit. In just six days, it has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide. Here’s a look at its sixth-day earnings.
According to Sacnilk.com, Tere Ishk Mein earned ₹6.75 crore on day 6, marking a 34% decline compared to day 5, reflecting a noticeable drop in audience turnout and box office momentum.
After six days, Tere Ishk Mein has netted around ₹76.75 crore in India. The film is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark during its second weekend, maintaining strong box office momentum.
Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Trade reports confirm its global gross now stands at approximately ₹100.5 crore, making it a significant box office success.
Tere Ishk Mein has overtaken De De Pyaar De 2 at the domestic box office. It is now 2025’s third highest-grossing romantic film, following Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
According to Filmibeat, Tere Ishk Mein was made on a budget of around ₹85 crore. The film has already recovered over 90% of its production cost and is on track to generate a solid profit.
