Sameer Wankhede is the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer who came into the national spotlight for leading the high-profile Aryan Khan drug case investigation. Known for his strict approach and meticulous work.

The entire nation was shaken when Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in October 2021. The investigation took center stage with Sameer Wankhede, the image of an NCB officer with an iron approach and thorough investigations. It was Wankhede's reputation in such a big drug investigation that made him a household name.

Who is Sameer Wankhede?

Sameer Wankhede hails from Maharashtra and has been in India’s law enforcement for years. He is a graduate with an impressive academic track record, and he joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and then took specialization in anti-narcotics operations. Over the years, he has made a name for himself in dealing with sensitive and high-profile cases.

Career with NCB

In the NCB, Sameer Wankhede has served in various strategic positions dealing with offenses in drug trafficking and organized crimes. His forte includes undercover operations, intelligence gathering, and the orchestration of raids. Before Aryan Khan, he had conducted several important drug busts and had credits showered at him from colleagues and senior officials alike. Not only has his work dismantled major drug networks, but it has also shown his skills in balancing the rigor of investigations with the gaze of the media.

Role in Aryan Khan Drug Case

The Aryan Khan case had put Wankhede into the national limelight. As the officer in charge, he oversaw the raid aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast believed to hold Aryan and others allegedly in possession of drugs. Under massive public and media glare, Wankhede steered the investigation, evidence collection, and charges. The case itself engendered fervid discussions and controversies, but Wankhede seemed unbending in prosecuting upholding the court and evidentiary chain.

Public Perception and Controversies

After the case had some run, Sameer Wankhede became a polarizing figure. On the one side were supporters praising him for his professionalism and bravery in taking up such a high-profile investigation; the other side raised questions about the handling of the case and media coverage. Whatever the controversy, Wankhede proved to be dedicated to his job, which highlights the plight of officers dealing with cases involving celebrities.