Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media

Payal Ghosh was in discussion in 2020 by accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She talked about mental health after the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma. She had said that suicide can never be an option for anyone.

Actress Payal Ghosh, who appeared in TV serials like 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and films like 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', has created waves and shaken social media. She has shared a suicide note on social media. However, this suicide note is half-baked and fabricated.

After this shocking suicide note, her fans and social media users expressed their worry and care for her in the comments section.

Who is Payal Ghosh?

Payal Ghosh is a renowned actress who has worked in many films across genres like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English BBC telefilm named Sharpe's Peril. She has worked in films like Prayanam (Telugu), Varshadhaare (Kannada), Oosaravelli (Telugu), Mr. Rascal (Telugu), Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (Hindi), Koi Jaane Na (Hindi).

Payal Ghosh recently shook the internet with her shocking suicide note which has left her fans feeling distressed and in a state of shock as well. But seeing this, her fans are worried. Expressing their concern in the comment box, people are quipping the actress Payal about well-being. At the same time, many internet users are not stopping themselves from trolling Payal, even in this sensitive matter.

Payal, 33, has not written any caption while sharing her note on social media. The paper on which she wrote this suicide note is a copy of a Taj Mahal tower in Mumbai. Payal has written in it. "This is me, Payal Ghosh. If I die of suicide or heart attack, then people, who will be responsible for it are..." is all that Payal has written.

She has neither mentioned anyone's name nor made any indication. Due to this, even fans and other people got dazed and confused. After seeing Payal's suicide note, an internet user wrote, "Go to the nearest hospital. People are struggling to breathe." Another user commented, "Yeh kya bak#& hai, koi dikkat hai to discus karo. Police hai, parivaar hai." One user commented, "Don't forget that there are more people who love you than people who make you down. You only get one life. Live it."

