Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty crowned Femina Miss India 2023?

Nandini Gupta, the young and breathtaking beauty from Rajasthan, is Femina Miss India 2023. Know all the interesting facts and unknown deets about the 19-year-old winner inside.

The winner of Miss India 2023 is the Rajasthani beauty Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan. Nandini was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand and lavish ceremony last night. Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur, was crowned the 2nd runner-up.

Keep scrolling down to know all about Nandini, who will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta is 19 years old and hails from Kota, one of the biggest coaching hubs in the country for engineering and medical aspirants. The new Miss World India winner Nandini Gupta holds a Business Management degree.

According to the Miss India organization bio, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in the new Femina Miss India winner Nandini Gupta's life. Nandini Gupta is a Kota, Rajasthan native who showed remarkable and impressive organizing and hospitality abilities as a young child.

Nandini Gupta, a stunning model, and student had attended St Paul Senior Secondary School before enrolling at Lala Lajpat Rai College to study business management. In an interview sharing her views about Ratan Tata, Nandini Gupta said, "He does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded." Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is a beauty queen that inspires Nandini because of her countless achievements.

The official Miss India Instagram page posted a picture of Nandini's winning moment with the caption, "WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupta conquered our stage and took over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance, and beauty. We are proud and can not wait to see her on the Miss World stage. We all are so proud of your journey and all the hard work you have undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine, always. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023."

Meanwhile, Nandini won the 59th edition of the beauty pageant. The event saw performances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pednekar hosted the show.

