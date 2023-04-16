Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty crowned Femina Miss India 2023?

    Nandini Gupta, the young and breathtaking beauty from Rajasthan, is Femina Miss India 2023. Know all the interesting facts and unknown deets about the 19-year-old winner inside.

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty who got crowned Femina Miss India 2023? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    The winner of Miss India 2023 is the Rajasthani beauty Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan. Nandini was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand and lavish ceremony last night. Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur, was crowned the 2nd runner-up. 

    Keep scrolling down to know all about Nandini, who will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

    ALSO READ: The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

    Who is Nandini Gupta?

    Nandini Gupta is 19 years old and hails from Kota, one of the biggest coaching hubs in the country for engineering and medical aspirants. The new Miss World India winner Nandini Gupta holds a Business Management degree. 

    According to the Miss India organization bio, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in the new Femina Miss India winner Nandini Gupta's life. Nandini Gupta is a Kota, Rajasthan native who showed remarkable and impressive organizing and hospitality abilities as a young child. 

    Nandini Gupta, a stunning model, and student had attended St Paul Senior Secondary School before enrolling at Lala Lajpat Rai College to study business management. In an interview sharing her views about Ratan Tata, Nandini Gupta said, "He does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded." Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is a beauty queen that inspires Nandini because of her countless achievements.

    The official Miss India Instagram page posted a picture of Nandini's winning moment with the caption, "WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupta conquered our stage and took over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance, and beauty. We are proud and can not wait to see her on the Miss World stage. We all are so proud of your journey and all the hard work you have undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine, always. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023."

    Meanwhile, Nandini won the 59th edition of the beauty pageant. The event saw performances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pednekar hosted the show.

    ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Chaudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details vma

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said vma

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    Kerala court on Kantara song Varaha Roopam: Injunction against playing it in theatres, OTT platforms RBA

    Kerala court on Kantara song Varaha Roopam: Injunction against playing it in theatres, OTT platforms

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos RBA

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos

    pro-wrestling WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more-ayh

    WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more

    Recent Stories

    Atiq Ahmed brother Ashraf killed Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh internet suspended in Prayagraj gcw

    Atiq Ahmed, brother killed: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh, internet suspended in Prayagraj

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Chaudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details vma

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    Nahi le gaye to nahi Atiq Ahmed last words on son burial minutes before being shot dead gcw

    'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..': Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    PM Modi most popular world leader for reason Watch US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hail this visionary gcw

    'PM Modi most popular world leader for reason': Watch US Secretary of Commerce hails this 'visionary'

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon