Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

African American singer Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare' and Jana Gana Mana', will be participating in the celebrations of India's 75th anniversary of Independence. Millben will be visiting India at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; the first American artiste to be invited to independence day celebrations.

In a brief statement before her scheduled India trip, Millben said she would follow the footsteps of the civil rights legend Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his pilgrimage to India in 1959. The singer also said she is honoured to represent the United States as a cultural ambassador for the 75th Anniversary celebrations.

Millben will be an official guest representing the United States.

Stating that her visit would highlight the important democratic alliance between the United States and India during this important observance of India's Independence, Millben said that she is thrilled to celebrate her meaningful relationship with India and Indian communities across the world and finally experience this "treasured motherland".

To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim, said Millben citing Dr King.

Millben will also perform in India for the first time at the Indiaspora Global Forum at the invitation of Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami. She will be singing the Indian national anthem. She would then perform alongside International piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram in the evening of August 10. Nadhaswaram -- a young musician from Chennai -- won 'The World's Best' contest on CBS and took home prize money of $1 million.

India first learned about Millben's talent during a virtual performance of India's national anthem during the 2020 celebration of the nation's 74th Independence Day.

That was followed by a stirring performance of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' for the 2020 Diwali event. Millions have viewed both videos. The music for both performances was by Canadian Screen Award nominee and Grammy-nominated composer Daryl Bennett, alongside Hindi language coaching from Dr Moxraj, the former First Cultural Diplomat at the Embassy of India in the US.

Millben has performed for three consecutive American Presidents -- George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. She has also sung for world leaders and international royalty. Besides Delhi, Millben plans to travel to Lucknow during her India visit.

