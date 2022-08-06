Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    African American singer Mary Millben will represent the United States as a cultural ambassador for the 75th Anniversary celebrations of India's independence. Many Indians still remember her virtual performance of India's national anthem during the celebration of the nation's 74th Independence Day

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    African American singer Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare' and Jana Gana Mana', will be participating in the celebrations of India's 75th anniversary of Independence. Millben will be visiting India at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; the first American artiste to be invited to independence day celebrations.

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate

    In a brief statement before her scheduled India trip, Millben said she would follow the footsteps of the civil rights legend Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his pilgrimage to India in 1959. The singer also said she is honoured to represent the United States as a cultural ambassador for the 75th Anniversary celebrations.

    Millben will be an official guest representing the United States.

    Stating that her visit would highlight the important democratic alliance between the United States and India during this important observance of India's Independence, Millben said that she is thrilled to celebrate her meaningful relationship with India and Indian communities across the world and finally experience this "treasured motherland".

    To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim, said Millben citing Dr King.

    Millben will also perform in India for the first time at the Indiaspora Global Forum at the invitation of Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami. She will be singing the Indian national anthem. She would then perform alongside International piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram in the evening of August 10. Nadhaswaram -- a young musician from Chennai -- won 'The World's Best' contest on CBS and took home prize money of $1 million.

    India first learned about Millben's talent during a virtual performance of India's national anthem during the 2020 celebration of the nation's 74th Independence Day. 

    That was followed by a stirring performance of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' for the 2020 Diwali event. Millions have viewed both videos. The music for both performances was by Canadian Screen Award nominee and Grammy-nominated composer Daryl Bennett, alongside Hindi language coaching from Dr Moxraj, the former First Cultural Diplomat at the Embassy of India in the US.

    Millben has performed for three consecutive American Presidents -- George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. She has also sung for world leaders and international royalty. Besides Delhi, Millben plans to travel to Lucknow during her India visit.

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Exclusive I am a very secured man when it comes to multi starrer films drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian single again? SKIMS owner and Pete Davidson break up after 9 of romance; Read Details RBA

    Kim Kardashian single again? Why Kim and Pete Davidson part ways? Read Reason

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: When should a mother stop breastfeeding and why RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: When should a mother stop breastfeeding and why

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda in Asia Cup berth contention as India aims to seal series against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Iyer, Hooda in Asia Cup berth contention as India aims to seal series

    Daily Horoscope for August 6 2022 Zodiac sign predictions

    Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2022: Favourable day for Virgo women, Scorpio finds peace, Gemini will be busy

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon