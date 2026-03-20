Ananya Panday will reprise her role as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary in the second season of 'Call Me Bae.' The new season, confirmed by Prime Video, will explore Bae's new life with her own news show, a returning ex, and a charming new boss.

Actor Ananya Panday is ready to return as Bella "Bae" Chowdhary in the second season of the web series 'Call Me Bae.' The announcement was made on Thursday during a slate event by Prime Video in Mumbai. At the event, the platform confirmed that the show will return with a new season and Ananya will once again play the lead role.

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What to Expect from Season 2

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life.

In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss. This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career. Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season. The arrival of a "Nayi Behen" in their circle will start creating tension among the group. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWERPDtCARe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Cast and Production

Production Team

The show is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The series will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

Ensemble Cast

Apart from Ananya, several actors from the first season will return. The cast includes Vir Das, Shruti Haasan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Lisa Mishra. Actor Mini Mathur will also join the cast in the new season.

Recap of Season 1

The first season of the show was released in September 2024. It followed Bae, a rich and stylish young woman whose life changes after she is cut off from her wealthy family. She then moves to Mumbai and starts a new life while learning to live independently, build friendships and discover herself. (ANI)