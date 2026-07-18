Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday by sharing a throwback photo and calling her 'extraordinary'. The day also marked a major reveal: Priyanka's fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic, 'Varanasi'.

Kareena's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Kareena Kapoor Khan marked Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute on Saturday, sharing a monochrome throwback photograph of the two actors and describing her industry peer as "extraordinary". Posting the black-and-white image on her Instagram story, Kareena shared a candid, joyful moment featuring the two stars. The throwback photograph was sourced from Koffee With Karan, where the two stars appeared for a special episode. Alongside the image, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the extraordinary PC.. Sky will always be the limit for you... Have the best day." The message was accompanied by a heart emoji and a rainbow.

The two actors have previously shared screen space in 'Aitraaz' and 'Don', making Kareena's birthday greeting a nostalgic moment for fans of their on-screen collaborations.

Priyanka Chopra's New Look from 'Varanasi' Unveiled

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 44th birthday today, with the occasion also bringing a major professional update for her fans. The makers of 'Varanasi', director SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic, unveiled Priyanka's new look from the film. She will play the character Mandakini, who is introduced in a fierce and commanding avatar. Sharing the character reveal, the makers wrote, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

In the newly released still, Priyanka appears in a bold, dramatic look, wearing a dark corset-style top with high-neck detailing and sheer elements that create a gothic, warrior-inspired aesthetic. Her voluminous updo and the fire-lit backdrop add to the powerful visual presentation of the character.

The reveal comes as production on 'Varanasi' enters its final phase. In June, SS Rajamouli shared an update on the film's progress following his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival, where the project's first glimpse was unveiled. 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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