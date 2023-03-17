Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details

Comedian Khyali Saharan has been booked in a rape case in Jaipur. According to reports, a 25-year-old woman has accused him of rape in a hotel room.

Khyali Saharan, a well-known comedian, was arrested on Thursday for reportedly raping a 25-year-old lady in a hotel room in Jaipur. Based on the woman's accusation, a case was filed against him at the Mansarovar police station on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Monday when the comedian, an AAP activist, reportedly raped the lady in a hotel room in the Mansarovar neighbourhood to assist her in finding work.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

"A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated," said sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav who is posted at Mansarovar police station. Police said that the woman hailing from Sriganganagar worked as a marketing executive for a firm. She, along with another woman, came in contact with the comedian nearly a month ago seeking help for a job.

According to authorities, Khyali reserved two hotel rooms, one for himself and one for the two ladies. The comic allegedly drank beer and forced the women to do the same. According to authorities, he raped the second lady after one of the ladies left the room.

When approached, Yogendra Gupta, the state spokesman for the Aam Aadmi Party, stated, "AAP employs thousands of people, including him (Khyali). What he does in his personal life is another story. That has absolutely nothing to do with the party."

Also Read: Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed at US gym; read details

Who is Khyali Saharan?

Khyali Saharan is an Indian comedian from Rajasthan. Khyali is from the hamlet of Badopal. He used to work as a watchman at Ganganagar Sugar Mill before becoming a great comic. Khyali rose to prominence after appearing in the comedic TV show Laughter Challenge.

He has hosted several comedy programmes and appeared in a number of films, including the Bollywood blockbuster 'Singh is King,' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.