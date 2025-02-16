Travel Guide: 7 hidden places in India to travel and unwind to find your true self

If you want to travel and you are worried about choosing places, we got you covered. Here, we got the seven hidden gems in India that you must visit atleast once in your life.

Are you ready to go on a special trip that hardly anyone has done before you? The problem might be finding the right destination. So, if you like the idea of ​​bragging that you have been to places your friends haven’t even heard of, I have rounded up some unexplored places in India for you. Visit any of these places, and you are sure not to see too many umbrella-carrying tour guides…in many cases, none at all.

7 hidden places in India to travel:

1. Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh is a city and municipality in Hazaribagh district of the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Attractions: Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajrappa Temple, Hazaribagh Lake, Canary Hills, Parasnath Temple, Telaiya Dam

How to Reach

By Air: Nearest airport: Ranchi (100 km) which is well connected to the rest of the country. Rail: Koderma is the nearest railway station, which is about 59 km from Hazaribagh. The station is on the Delhi-Howrah main route. By Road: Hazaribagh is well connected by road to Ranchi (100 km), Patna (250 km), Bodh Gaya (117 km) and all major cities. Bus: Regular direct bus services are available from Patna and Ranchi. Jharkhand and Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation also runs luxury coach services twice a day through Hazaribagh on the Patna-Ranchi route.

2. Bhalukpong

Where: Bhalukpong is located on the southern range of the Himalayas in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. Due to limited connectivity and remote location, Bhalukpong is one of the most unexplored places in India.

Attractions: Orchid Research Centre, Bomdila, Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary

How to Reach

Nearest Airport - Tezpur (57 km), Guwahati (215 km), Jorhat (223 km) Nearest Railway Station - Guwahati (215 km), Dibrugarh (350 km)

3. Sathodi Falls

Where: Formed by several unnamed streams near the Kallaramarane Ghat in Uttara Kannada district, Sathodi Falls is near Sirsi and 32 km from Yellapur.

Best season to visit Sathodi Falls: Winter

How to Reach

Nearest Airport: Dabolim Nearest Railway Station: Kumta

4. Kalpa

Where: An unexplored place in India, Kalpa is a small town in the Sutlej river valley. The town is located above Rekong Peo in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Places near Kalpa: Reckong Peo, Kothi, Sangla Valley, Riba, Nako, Tabo, Kaza, Kibber

How to reach

The nearest airport (267 km) and railway station (244 km) is at Shimla. The route is on NH-22 (Hindustan Tibet Road) which goes from Powari to Kalpa. Buses and taxis are available in Shimla and Rampur. Kalpa can also be reached via Manali – Rohtang Pass – Kunjam Pass – Kaza (400 km).

5. Silent Valley National Park

Where: It is located in the Nilgiri Hills in Palakkad district of Kerala, South India.

How to reach

The nearest railway station is Palakkad Railway Station in Kerala, which is about 80 km away. From the railway station you have to reach Mukkali via Mannarkad.

Tourists planning to visit Silent Valley National Park by plane should arrive at Coimbatore Airport in the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore Airport is about 55 km away. From the airport, tourists will have to reach Mukkali by car or bus or train via Palakkad.

6. Bhandardara

Where: A unique and completely unexplored place in India, Bhandardara is a holiday resort village. The village is located in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra state, about 185 km from Mumbai.

How to reach

185 km from Mumbai and almost the same distance from Pune, Bhandardara is located in Akole tehsil in the north of Ahmednagar district and is considered a trekkers' paradise. While coming from Mumbai, take a turn at Ghoti after Igatpuri and the road will take you to Bhandardara via Bari village located at the foot of Kalsubai Mountain. From Pune, there is a turn at Sangamner which will take you to Bhandardara via Akole. The nearest railway station is Igatpuri.

Distance from Mumbai: 165 km

By Rail: The nearest railway station is Igatpuri.

Bhandardara is 185 km from Mumbai and almost the same distance from Pune. When coming from Mumbai, take a turn at Ghoti after Igatpuri.

ALSO READ: Productivity: 7 skills MBA students must learn that add value to your resume

7. Mechuka

Where: The beautiful Mechuka Valley is located in a very remote and unexplored area in India. The valley is located in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, about 29 km from the McMahon Line that separates India from China.

How to reach:

By Air:

The nearest airport to Mechuka is Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam which is about 385 km from Mechuka. Lilabari Airport located in Lakhimpur district of Assam is about 420 km from Mechuka. The nearest international airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, Assam which is about 800 km from Mechuka. From the airport, tourists can hire taxis/cabs.

By Rail:

The nearest railway station to Mechuka is Simen Chapri station in Assam, which is about 134 km from Mechuka. Silapathar station in Assam is about 325 km from Mechuka. Tinsukia and Dibrugarh stations in Assam are about 400 km and 370 km from Mechuka respectively. From the station, tourists can hire cabs.

ALSO READ: 7 Life lessons from the cast of friends that can change your perspective

Latest Videos