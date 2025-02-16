Champions Trophy 2025 predictions: 5 bowlers who can be among highest wicket-takers

With the conditions in Pakistan and Dubai favouring both pacers and spinners at different venues, certain bowlers will be vital in shaping the team’s fortunes in the Champions Trophy 2025.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just three days away, the predictions have started to take shape, with cricket experts and fans picking potential performers in the marquee event in Pakistan, with hybrid models in place as India will play all their fixtures in Dubai. Several bowlers have been performing well of late and they are expected to grab headlines with their bowling brilliance. With the conditions in Pakistan and Dubai favouring both pacers and spinners at different venues, certain bowlers will be vital in shaping the team’s fortunes. Here are the five bowlers who are likely to be among highest wicket-takers

1. Mohammed Shami In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami is expected to lead the Indian pace attack as he is the most experienced pacer in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami made his international return in the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England and featured in two ODIs against Jos Buttler’s side. Shami has been one of the reliable bowlers for India in ICC tournaments, which was evident in ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets. Shami can be counted among the expected highest wicket-takers in the Champions Trophy 2025.

2. William ORourke William ORourke was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI tri-series, scalping six wickets at an average of 26.83 in three matches. He also played a pivotal role in helping New Zealand clinch the ODI tri-series by defeating. Since 2024, ORourke has picked nine wickets, including a four-wicket, at an average of 33.22 and an economy rate of 5.76 in six matches. William ORourke seemed to have adapted to Pakistan’s conditions during the ODI tri-series, which will be beneficial for him as the tournament is played in Pakistan despite the hybrid model for India. William ORourke is likely to emerge as one of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament.

3. Adam Zampa Adam Zampa is expected to lead the bowling attack for Australia. Australia are without the top bowlers, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Marcus Stoinis. Zampa is expected to play a crucial role in the middle overs, using his different variation and control to stifle oppositions. Since 2024, Adam Zampa has picked 16 wickets, most by an Australian bowler in ODIs. In ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024, Zampa was the highest wicket-taker for Australia and is expected to lead the chart of the highest wicket-takers in the Champions Trophy 2025.

4. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav could emerge as the surprise highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the Asia Cup 2023, where India played all their fixtures in Dubai, Kuldeep picked nine wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker for the side. The 30-year-old has picked a total of 10 ODI wickets on Dubai pitch and has shown his ability to thrive in subcontinental conditions. Given his experience playing in Dubai, Kuldeep Yadav can be expected to be a key asset for India in bowling alongside Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. His reliance on spin in the middle-order, Kuldeep has the potential to become the highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025.

5. Adil Rashid England spinner Adil Rashid has been in a good form of late in the ODI format. In the recently concluded ODI series against India, Rashid was the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets, including four-wicket, at an average of 27.29 in three matches. Since 2024, the 36-year-old has picked most wickets for England, with 13 wickets in 11 matches. He was also one of their best bowlers in the ODI World Cup 2023, taking 15 wickets in nine matches. Rashid can trouble the batters with his bowl in different variations and can pick wickets in the middle-overs phase.

