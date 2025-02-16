18 dead, several injured in stampede-like chaos at New Delhi railway station amid train delays

At least 18 people, including 11 women and four children, lost their lives in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station after train delays for the Maha Kumbh led to severe overcrowding.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 8:22 AM IST

New Delhi: A tragic overcrowding incident at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including 11 women and four children. Officials stated that the chaos erupted after the delay of two trains bound for the Maha Kumbh, leading to a sudden surge of passengers. The chief casualty medical officer at LNJP Hospital confirmed the fatalities, which included 10 women, three children, and two men. Additionally, three more deaths were reported at Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Railway authorities have ordered an investigation and announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those critically injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the "unfortunate incident".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS).
Taking to social media, he extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

"The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured," the UP CM posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede.

President Murmu said she was deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," she said.

Condoling the loss of lives, PM Modi posted on X, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."
 

(Inputs from ANI)

