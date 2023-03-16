Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed at US gym; read details

Aman Dhaliwal, a Punjabi actor, was severely injured in a knife assault while working out at a gym in the USA. The purpose of the attack was unknown at the time. A surveillance camera filmed the event.

Jodhaa Akbar actor and popular Punjabi star Aman Dhaliwal was badly injured in a knife assault in America. The incident happened while he was working out at a gym. The event was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the footage has now leaked online.

In the video, the accused asks for water from people around while Arman is at knifepoint. The actor was brought to the nearest hospital and is now being treated. Aman has suffered several stitches after the brutal attack.

The attack left the actor with terrible bruises and scars, doctors stated his condition was critical. The police are now investigating the accused.

According to reports, the police were contacted after the event, and the accused was handed over. The incident is believed to have occurred at about 9:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness facility at 3685 Grand Oaks in the United States.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Dhaliwal is a Mansa native who has appeared in various Bollywood and Punjabi films. He began his modelling career and became prominent with the song Jogiya ve Jogiya Tera Jogan Ho Gaya Aan. He has appeared in films such as Ek Kudi Punjab Di and Virsa. In Jodhaa Akbar, he co-starred with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. Aman has also appeared in Hollywood films such as God's Own Devil and Scorned. He has also studied drama at the Academy of Art in San Francisco.