Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed at US gym; read details

    Aman Dhaliwal, a Punjabi actor, was severely injured in a knife assault while working out at a gym in the USA. The purpose of the attack was unknown at the time. A surveillance camera filmed the event.

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor got stabbed at US gym; read details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Jodhaa Akbar actor and popular Punjabi star Aman Dhaliwal was badly injured in a knife assault in America. The incident happened while he was working out at a gym. The event was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the footage has now leaked online.

    In the video, the accused asks for water from people around while Arman is at knifepoint. The actor was brought to the nearest hospital and is now being treated. Aman has suffered several stitches after the brutal attack. 

    The attack left the actor with terrible bruises and scars, doctors stated his condition was critical. The police are now investigating the accused.

    According to reports, the police were contacted after the event, and the accused was handed over. The incident is believed to have occurred at about 9:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness facility at 3685 Grand Oaks in the United States.

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal?
    Dhaliwal is a Mansa native who has appeared in various Bollywood and Punjabi films. He began his modelling career and became prominent with the song Jogiya ve Jogiya Tera Jogan Ho Gaya Aan. He has appeared in films such as Ek Kudi Punjab Di and Virsa. In Jodhaa Akbar, he co-starred with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. Aman has also appeared in Hollywood films such as God's Own Devil and Scorned. He has also studied drama at the Academy of Art in San Francisco.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon