Who is Anushka Sen? 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

Anushka Sen, known for her role in Baal Veer, unveils her new Mumbai home on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans. The 21-year-old actress shares snapshots of the lavish interiors and receives congratulatory messages from followers and colleagues like Divyanka Tripathi

Anushka Sen, best known for her portrayal of Meher in the popular TV show Baal Veer, has recently delighted her fan base by sharing glimpses of her new home in Mumbai on her Instagram handle. The 21-year-old actress took to social media to announce the exciting news, sharing captivating images showcasing the luxurious interiors and modern amenities of her newly acquired residence.

One of the photos features Anushka posing with her parents inside their new house, radiating happiness and excitement. In another snapshot, she stands solo, proudly holding the keys against the backdrop of Mumbai's skyline. The post also includes images of the elegant interior decor, including a small Ganesh idol adorning the railing, and a video capturing the mesmerizing city vista. Anushka captioned the post, "Our New Home. Sen Family. Another dream came true."

Fans wasted no time in expressing their joy for the accomplished star and congratulating her on this milestone achievement at such a young age. One enthusiast complimented Anushka's beauty against the backdrop of the stunning view, while another praised the picturesque scenery visible from her home. Actress Divyanka Tripathi also joined in to congratulate the Sen family on their new abode.

Anushka Sen is known for her active presence on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life with her followers. Recently, she treated her fans to a series of photos showcasing herself adorned in a stunning Jaipuri suit from the renowned brand Jaipuri Adaah, exuding elegance and charm in every frame.

Having started her acting career as a child artist in 2009 with her debut role in Zee TV's serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Anushka quickly made a mark in the industry. Her portrayal of Meher in Baal Veer garnered her widespread fame. She ventured into Bollywood with a role in the film Crazy Cukkad Family in 2015 and has also showcased her adventurous side by participating in the stunt-based reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.