Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Anushka Sen? 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai

    Anushka Sen, known for her role in Baal Veer, unveils her new Mumbai home on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans. The 21-year-old actress shares snapshots of the lavish interiors and receives congratulatory messages from followers and colleagues like Divyanka Tripathi

    Who is Anushka Sen? The 21-year old Baal Veer star buys luxury apartment in Mumbai ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Anushka Sen, best known for her portrayal of Meher in the popular TV show Baal Veer, has recently delighted her fan base by sharing glimpses of her new home in Mumbai on her Instagram handle. The 21-year-old actress took to social media to announce the exciting news, sharing captivating images showcasing the luxurious interiors and modern amenities of her newly acquired residence.

    One of the photos features Anushka posing with her parents inside their new house, radiating happiness and excitement. In another snapshot, she stands solo, proudly holding the keys against the backdrop of Mumbai's skyline. The post also includes images of the elegant interior decor, including a small Ganesh idol adorning the railing, and a video capturing the mesmerizing city vista. Anushka captioned the post, "Our New Home. Sen Family. Another dream came true."

    Fans wasted no time in expressing their joy for the accomplished star and congratulating her on this milestone achievement at such a young age. One enthusiast complimented Anushka's beauty against the backdrop of the stunning view, while another praised the picturesque scenery visible from her home. Actress Divyanka Tripathi also joined in to congratulate the Sen family on their new abode.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Anushka Sen is known for her active presence on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life with her followers. Recently, she treated her fans to a series of photos showcasing herself adorned in a stunning Jaipuri suit from the renowned brand Jaipuri Adaah, exuding elegance and charm in every frame.

    Having started her acting career as a child artist in 2009 with her debut role in Zee TV's serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Anushka quickly made a mark in the industry. Her portrayal of Meher in Baal Veer garnered her widespread fame. She ventured into Bollywood with a role in the film Crazy Cukkad Family in 2015 and has also showcased her adventurous side by participating in the stunt-based reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT RBA

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl RBA

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH] ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious video on Chocolate Day; jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbis' [WATCH]

    Meet 'Nitara Srinish': Pearle Maaney introduces second baby daughter; See PICS anr

    Meet 'Nitara Srinish': Pearle Maaney introduces second baby daughter; See PICS

    Recent Stories

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT RBA

    Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Pakistan Election 2024 Need stable hands and a healing touch to move ahead says Army chief gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Need ‘stable hands’ and a ‘healing touch’ to move on, says Army chief

    Do you know how many Yugas make 1 day of Lord Brahma? anr

    Do you know how many Yugas make 1 day of Lord Brahma?

    Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh says angry Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to opposition gcw

    'Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh...' says Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon