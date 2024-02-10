Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara's identity is being misused; here's what he did NEXT

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have stated in response to the fraudulent use of their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's identity on social media platforms.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have made a statement condemning the exploitation of their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's identity on social media. The warning was given by the actor's production company, GMB Entertainment.

The statement posted by Mahesh Babu and Namrata read, "ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users (sic)."

The note continued, "Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online. Regards, Team GMB (sic)."

Mahesh Babu's wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar clarified the issue on her Instagram handle. Alongside the note, she wrote in the caption, "Attention! This is Sitara Ghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one (sic)."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's kid, Sitara, is ten years old. The couple has a son.