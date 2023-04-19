When Varun Dhawan made Janhvi Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan awkward for his 'Blow*** Egos' comment-video

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently sat down for a round-table conversation with some of the most prominent personalities in Indian cinema, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan. During the discussion, Varun talked about how people want to be amused, regardless of who is in the film, when he accidentally dropped the phrase 'b**wjob,' baffling all the guests. People were enraged by the remark!

On social media, one user said, “Hahaha, did he mean ‘a blow to everyone’s ego?'" Another was left wondering, “Did he actually say what I think he heard?" However, Janhvi Kapoor’s cute reaction garnered a lot of attention online and has people enjoying her reaction.

During the discussion, he discussed the current controversy between North and South, as well as the comparison between Hindi and South films, Varun Dhawan was heard saying, “I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it."

Varun Dhawan on the work front:

Varun is preparing for his OTT debut as the lead in the Indian original series of the Citadel franchise on Prime Video. The espionage series, created by Raj & DK and scripted by Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK, will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both actors are in London for the debut of the international version of the series, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.