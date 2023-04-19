Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hina Khan trolled for 'excess skin show' in see-through red dress during Ramadaan

    Actress Hina Khan is receiving criticism for dressing provocatively just one month after her Hajj in Mecca. After only a few days of "Umrah," the actress received criticism for wearing a transparent dress.
     

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Hina Khan captivated the internet with her daring appearance at a recent awards ceremony in a plunge neckline backless dress. Hina Khan's outfit was styled by Sunakshi Kansal Rathod, who avoided jewellery in favour of simplicity. She tied her hair in a low bun and accessorised her look with a big ring, strappy high heels, and jewellery.

    The actress chose a bright red lip colour, mascara-coated lashes, delicate eye shadow, darkened brows, flushed cheekbones, and a dewy base to complement her appearance. Hina displayed her exquisite curves while striking sexy poses for the camera. After uploading several images of the seductive outfit to her Instagram account, the actress drove online users into a frenzy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Hina sparkled in the opulent attire, but internet users were more concerned with her appearance. People started teasing Hina when she posted her images on her social media accounts. Others criticised her for "excessive skin show during the holy month of Ramadan," while some criticised her for wearing a "revealing" garment one month after undertaking Umrah in Mecca.

    Hina Khan had already endured vicious trolling over her purported "photoshoot" in Mecca. Hina wrote a lengthy letter on her Instagram account in response to the same. She wrote, "…And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts… All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal,"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Work front: Speaking of Hina Khan's career, she made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which helped her become well-known. Hina appeared in several shows after leaving the one she was hosting, including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Moreover, Hina twice walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. 

