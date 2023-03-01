When Ranbir Kapoor’s CA advised him to make a will before Raha's birth; know what happened NEXT

Ranbir Kapoor once admitted to writing a will before the birth of his daughter Raha. Now, the actor is promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a daughter in November of last year. Did you know that when Alia was pregnant with Raha, Ranbir was questioned by his CA about creating a will? The actor had already spoken about it. Ranbir was questioned in an interview with Film Companion before the birth of their daughter Raha if he was thinking about the Kapoor family's legacy as he prepared to become a parent.

Ranbir responded, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’ I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fearful like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age?"

He added, “So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I am taking one day at a time and trying to become the best version of myself.”

Ranbir is presently promoting his forthcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading heroine opposite him. The film will be released in theatres on March 8. Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi all play important parts in the film.

Rambir has completed filming for another highly awaited film, Animal, in addition to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Saurabh Shukla star. The movie will be released on August 11th.'

Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Brahmastra with his wife Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, did well at the box office and was hailed as a visual extravaganza by both fans and reviewers. The filmmaker was just awarded Best Director at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.