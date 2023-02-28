Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' have winning chances at Oscars? Here's what SS Rajamouli said

    Filmmaker SS Rajamouli claims 'RRR is not nationalistic' and discusses Naatu Naatu's Oscar possibilities. The Baahubali director opened up the nationalism flavour in RRR
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    SS Rajamouli is now at the Oscars promoting his blockbuster film RRR. The director is communicating with foreign media and has recently spoken out about the nationalistic flavour in RRR. Rajamouli stated that although growing up in a religious environment, he was an agnostic who thought that "religion essentially is exploitation".

    The Baahubali director introduced the nationalistic flavour in RRR by saying, "I am opposed to any extreme viewpoint. I don't have any hidden agendas. I produce films for those willing to spend money on movie tickets. I try to amuse people, make them feel emotional about the characters and situations, have a nice time, and then let them return to their lives."

    The acclaimed filmmaker further stated that his sole purpose is to create films that are larger than life. He stated that he enjoys creating larger-than-life characters and larger-than-life situations in his films, and that is exactly what he intends to achieve.

    SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan's reaction to Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars
    SS Rajamouli has stated that he hopes Naatu Naatu wins Best Song at the Oscars. He stated that we are breaking ground but believes we are in the very early stages. The director also likened us to (South) Korea, saying that the advances they have achieved are something Indian filmmakers should strive for.

    Ram Charan was asked in an interview what his precise response would be if RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Oscars. He said he won't believe it and would have to wake him up and tell him to go take it. The actor expressed his joy and attributed his achievement to the Indian film industry.

    The RRR crew is now in the United States promoting the film in preparation for the Academy Awards. Although Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Keeravani, and others have already arrived in the nation to promote the Oscars, Jr NTR is slated to arrive in two days. 

    Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar Award in the Best Song category. Rahul Sipligunj sings the hit song, which was composed by MM Keeravani.

    RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR as tribal chieftain Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and others.
     
     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
