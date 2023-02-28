Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Ram Charan and Upasana plan to have their firstborn in USA or India? Read this

    Ram Charan and his wife Upasana may be expecting their first child in the United States. Nonetheless, Upasana reaffirmed in her manner that their first child would be born in India.

    Following Ram Charan's appearance on the famous television show Good Morning America, rumours began circulating that the actor and his wife Upasana were preparing to have their first child in the United States. Nonetheless, Upasana reaffirmed in her manner that their first kid would be born in India.

    Upasana responded to Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show, saying, "@drjashton ur really lovely. I'm looking forward to meeting you. Please join our @theapollohospitals family in India to help Dr Sumana and Dr Rooma deliver our baby." Upasana expressed her excitement for this new chapter by saying, "This voyage contains many interesting events for us, and we look forward to this new chapter in our lives with much anticipation."

    Dr Jennifer Ashton, a Board-certified Ob-Gyn, author, and TV medical journalist from the United States, will also be on the team in India to deliver the couple's baby.

    Ram and Upasana planning to welcome their firstborn in India

    FYI: Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are expecting megastar Chiranjeevi to announce their first child and the first news in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” read Chiranjeevi’s statement.

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in the United States, celebrating RRR's biggest triumphs with director SS Rajamouli. RRR, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role, has won five Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including Best Action Picture, Best Stunts, Best Music (Naatu Naatu), Spotlight Award, and Best Foreign Cinema.

