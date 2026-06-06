Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were that It couple who made heads turn with their crackling chemistry. However, reports have it that their relationship was not always a cakewalk. The actress once opened up about her husband's one-night stands, saying men should be given freedom. Read more here!

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the most loved and celebrated couples in B-Town. The duo made millions of hearts beat with their stunning chemistry, undying looks, and fashion moments they served as a couple. Blessed with two children - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni- the duo had quite an interesting married life.

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Neetu On Rishi's One-Night Stands

Yes, you read that right. Neetu and Rishi's marriage had quite a unique bond, not known to many. Well, there's no denying that the entire industry was aware of Rishi's blunt nature and openness. There was once an incident when Neetu opened up about his husband's alleged affairs and one-night stands. Contrary to popular belief, Neetu had quite an interesting take on ‘giving freedom’ to her husband.

Here's What Neetu Said About Rishi's Flirting Habits

Yes, in an old interview Neetu openly said, “I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it.”

She added, “We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down.”

Adding on, she said, “ But, if he were ever to have a very serious, long-standing affair or get married again I would throw him out of the house and say, 'go live with her.”

These comments from Neetu and even her modern-day take on marriages and long-term relationships, belonging to Kapoor khandaan, have always stirred a debate on social media about infidelity and patriarchy. Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020 at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.