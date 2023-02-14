Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said

    After numerous Hollywood celebrities praised RRR, Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors is the latest to do so. He praised Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s work in the period drama.

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    RRR, SS Rajamouli's magnum epic starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, gained tremendous appreciation from worldwide audiences. Many celebrities in Hollywood praised the picture for its great director, soundtrack, action sequences, cinematography, editing, and visual effects. Naatu Naatu from RRR even won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Kang, the Conqueror Jonathan Majors, is the latest to praise the picture.

    Thanos is no longer with us, and the role of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) villain has been empty for some time. Kang the Conqueror has finally arrived! Kang makes a brief appearance in Loki before making his big-screen debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

    Jonathan Majors on RRR: 
    Jonathan Majors has stated that he enjoys watching Indian films. He also stated that he had seen RRR several times. The actor then lauded its performances and presentation.

    “Do I watch Indian films? Yes!. Did I watch RRR? I watched it multiple times, which says a lot because it’s a three-hour film! I enjoyed the experience, and I really loved watching the actors (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) on screen,” he told to a daily.

    About the film RRR
    RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR as tribal chieftain Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Set in pre-independence India, the fictitious drama examines their friendship and exposes their struggle against injustice. Alia Bhatt makes her Tollywood debut in this flick. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris are among the ensemble cast members. MM Keeravan wrote the music.

