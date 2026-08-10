The Kargil War remains one of the most significant chapters in India's military history. Over the years, Hindi cinema has brought stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism from the 1999 conflict to the big screen. Here are five films that portrayed the Kargil War and the soldiers who fought it

From frontline battles to stories of extraordinary courage, Bollywood has brought the Kargil War closer to audiences. Here are five Hindi films that captured the bravery, sacrifice and determination of Indian soldiers during the 1999 conflict.

LOC Kargil (2003)

Directed by J.P. Dutta, LOC Kargil is one of the most ambitious Hindi films made about the 1999 Kargil War. The film recreated several major events of the conflict and featured a massive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film focuses on the Indian Army's efforts to recapture strategic positions occupied by Pakistani forces. Rather than following just one soldier, LOC Kargil presents multiple stories from the battlefield, highlighting the courage and sacrifices of several officers and soldiers.

Lakshya (2004)

Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya is not a direct retelling of the Kargil War, but its central battle sequences are inspired by the conflict.

Hrithik Roshan plays Karan Shergill, a directionless young man who eventually joins the Indian Army and discovers his purpose through military service. The film's final act depicts a fictionalised operation to capture a strategically important mountain peak.

Lakshya stands out for showing not just warfare but also the personal transformation of a soldier. The film explores discipline, leadership, courage and the emotional pressures of serving in the armed forces.

Shershaah (2021)

Shershaah became one of the most popular recent Hindi films based on the Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, one of the most celebrated heroes of the conflict.

Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra, while Kiara Advani portrays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The story follows Batra's journey from his early years to his service in the Indian Army and his role during the Kargil War.

Captain Batra's courage during the battle for Point 4875 earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The film also explores his relationship with Dimple, giving the war story an emotional dimension.

Paltan (2018)

J.P. Dutta's Paltan takes audiences to another chapter of India's military history rather than the Kargil War itself. However, it is often included in discussions around modern Hindi war cinema because of its focus on Indian soldiers and military conflicts.

The film is based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese forces. With actors including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and Harshvardhan Rane, Paltan focuses on the soldiers stationed at the border and their battle against overwhelming odds.

While it should not technically be described as a Kargil War film, Paltan is relevant for viewers interested in Hindi cinema's portrayal of Indian military history.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl tells the story of one of the first women Indian Air Force officers to participate in the Kargil War.

The film follows Gunjan Saxena's journey into the armed forces and her experiences as a helicopter pilot during the conflict. Her role involved evacuating injured soldiers and transporting essential supplies in extremely challenging conditions.

The film also highlights the challenges she faced as a woman entering a traditionally male-dominated military environment, making it different from conventional Kargil war dramas.