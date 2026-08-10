Sanjay Dutt posted a sweet birthday wish for his daughter Trishala, calling her his 'little girl.' Professionally, Dutt is enjoying massive success with his 'Dhurandhar' film franchise, which has crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Monday penned an adorable birthday wish for his daughter Trishala. In an Instagram post, Sanjay wrote, "No matter how old you get, you'll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always." He also shared a few pictures with Trishala, flaunting their father-daughter bond.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She is a licensed psychotherapist specializing in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, OCD, and relationship/marital/family issue.

Sanjay Dutt on the Professional Front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

Before it, Sanjay garnered praise for his role as SP (Superintendent of Police) Chaudhary Aslam Khan in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandar was released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema. The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. With its massive box office performance, the series went on to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone. (ANI)