When Joe Russo called Priyanka Chopra 'Female Tom Cruise'; here's how she reacted

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra has finally responded to Joe Russo's calling her the "female Tom Cruise." While preparing the actress for the action sequences she shot for Citadel, the director compared her to an international action hero. Joe Russo told ET Canada, "I don't know if I've ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic as she's the female Tom Cruise, you know, it's like she's so engaged physically."

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Joe Russo's comment

Priyanka responded to the revelation in an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of Citadel's premiere in London, stating, "I don't know man, it's part of your job." I've been cast for a purpose, and I want my director or directors to be as delighted as Joe is. You want to go in there and deliver. It required a lot of work, dedication, and training, but we did it."

Joe Russo praises Priyanka

During the interview, Joe praised Priyanka's performance, including a stunt in the programme. Her character is in a restaurant fight and is thrown from table to table by an actor and one of the baddies. And she said, 'I'm doing it.' I also watched it. "And I thought to myself, 'Oh, man, are we going to have to shut down?'"

Priyanka recently visited India to promote Citadel and to inaugurate the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Nick Jonas also joined her. Their daughter Malti was also making her first trip to India. Citadel is Priyanka's first web series appearance alongside Richard Madden. The pair began their promotions in Mumbai. The Russo Brothers directed the film.

Citadel will begin on April 28 and will have a new weekly episode. The show's leads are Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The season finale of the show is set to air on May 26.

On the work front:

Priyanka just revealed her next movie, Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She also had Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.