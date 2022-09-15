Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Arbaaz Khan opened up on being Roger Federer’s doppelganger

    Tennis star Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game on Thursday. Taking to social media, he said that the Laver Cup 2022 will be the last ATP of his career as a professional tennis player. In the meantime, here is a throwback article of the time when actor Arbaaz Khan spoke about being Federer’s lookalike.

    Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game, revealing that the Laver Cup 2022 will be his final ATP tournament. The news has taken the tennis star’s fans by a surprise. Meanwhile, Indian fans have always drawn comparisons between Federer and Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan about their facial similarities. Khan has often been called Federer’s doppelganger for the uncanny resemblance he shares with the tennis legend.

    Back in 2019, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he was very much aware of the resemblance he shared with Roger Federer, adding that he is happy about it. Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan’s resemblance have led to several memes that made their face on social media and make a comeback on the net every now and then. Once while talking about being Federer’s lookalike, he said that he is happy for having such similarities with the tennis legend.

    “I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time,” Arbaaz Khan had said, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

    In fact, the same year, in 2019, when Roger Federer asked his Indian fans to suggest him a Bollywood movie that he should watch, it became a meme fest for Arbaaz Khan. Several fans of the tennis star asked him to watch Arbaaz’s movie. One of the users replied to Federer saying he should watch his “debut Bollywood movie” and shared the poster of Daraar. The 1996 movie marked Arbaaz’s entry into the Hindi film industry as an actor. Another user commented saying, “Watch yourself in any Arbaaz Khan movie”.

