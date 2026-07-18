Abhishek Bachchan once revealed what he ‘hates’ in Aishwarya Rai. Here's what the actor said. Keep scrolling to know more.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most loved and celebrated Bollywood couples who make everyone go WOW with their crackling chemistry and undying love for each other. If reports are to be believed; then all was not good in their hood sometime back. Reports also claimed that Aishwarya and Abhishek were living separately, but there has been no official confirmation about the same.

When Abhishek Revealed What He Hates About Aishwarya

Well, let us tell you about that one time when Abhishek revealed what he hates about Aishwarya. Yes, you read that right. During his appearance on one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Abhishek was asked by the host Karan Johar about what he hates about Aishwarya. He said, “The way she packs.” When asked about one thing he loves about her, he said, “That she loves me.”

Aishwarya On Abhishek

Their PDA has been quite evident. When Aishwarya visited the Kapil Sharma show to promote one of her movies, one person from the audience asked her, “Why is there beauty with brains and not handsome with brains?” To which she promptly replied, “Abhishek Bachchan ka naam suna hai aapne." Even when Kapil asked her who the most good-looking guy was for her, she sweetly said, “I married him.”

On The Work Front

Aishwarya Rai currently has no officially announced upcoming movie projects. She was last seen at the Cannes Film Festival. Abhishek's upcoming and recent projects include thriller-drama King, the historical drama Raja Shivaji, Bachchan Singh, and Kaalidhar Laapata.