Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'What The Hell Navya': Jaya Bachchan, Sweta, Navya Nanda discuss dating in the digital age

    The Bachchan trio, Jaya Bachchan, Sweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda discusses love in the digital age on their vodcast, highlighting generational gaps, dating apps' role, societal shifts, and evolving notions of love in this new episode of 'What the Hell Navya'

    What The Hell Navya': Jaya Bachchan, Sweta, Navya Nanda discuss dating in the digital age ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 7:03 AM IST

    Love in the digital age represents a departure from the days of handwritten letters and awkward first dates. The Bachchan trio - Jaya, Shweta, and Navya Nanda - delves into its significance in the second episode of their vodcast "What The Hell Navya." Jaya Bachchan gracefully steps back, stating, "Mein uss baare mein sochti hi nahi hun voh mere dayre mein hi nahi hai,” (I don't even think about it, it's not part of my world), revealing a reluctance to engage, highlighting the generational gap in attitudes toward technology's role in romance.

    Shweta and Navya, however, embrace the app-driven dating scene. Shweta poses insightful questions about dating apps, pondering, “These apps that you're talking about, how are they any different from being set up by friends or parents?” This sparks a pivotal conversation on the evolving landscape of relationships.

    ALSO READ: Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest

    Shweta further suggests, "It's a very lonely generation. So you guys are so lonely that apps are always going to be there and that's always going to be a part of your life," shedding light on the normalization of dating app usage as a means of seeking companionship in today's society.

    The trio delves into the evolution of love over the years, addressing the prevalence of toxicity in relationships and the pressures of societal expectations. Despite differing perspectives, the conversation navigates through various facets of modern romance. Whether love blossoms through a digital app, a serendipitous encounter, or a familial introduction, the journey of love remains deeply personal and unique.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 7:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest RKK

    Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest

    'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam plays officer, Arun Govil portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role RKK

    'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam plays officer, Arun Govil portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role

    Naagin 7: Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read details RBA

    'Naagin 7': Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read detail

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT rkn

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva's movie on OTT

    Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Happy Chocolate Day wishes, greeting, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, quotes and status to share RBA

    Happy Chocolate Day wishes, greeting, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, quotes and status to share

    Daily Horoscope for February 9, 2024: Good day for Cancer, be cautious Pisces & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 9, 2024: Good day for Cancer, be cautious Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    An honour to serve people of India MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reflects on 18-year service in Rajya Sabha

    'An honour to serve people of India...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reflects on 18-year service in Rajya Sabha

    BREAKING Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi amid war with Russia snt

    Zelenskyy shakes up military leadership: All about Syrskyi, Ukraine's new army chief who studied in Moscow

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon