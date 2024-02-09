'What The Hell Navya': Jaya Bachchan, Sweta, Navya Nanda discuss dating in the digital age

The Bachchan trio, Jaya Bachchan, Sweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda discusses love in the digital age on their vodcast, highlighting generational gaps, dating apps' role, societal shifts, and evolving notions of love in this new episode of 'What the Hell Navya'

Love in the digital age represents a departure from the days of handwritten letters and awkward first dates. The Bachchan trio - Jaya, Shweta, and Navya Nanda - delves into its significance in the second episode of their vodcast "What The Hell Navya." Jaya Bachchan gracefully steps back, stating, "Mein uss baare mein sochti hi nahi hun voh mere dayre mein hi nahi hai,” (I don't even think about it, it's not part of my world), revealing a reluctance to engage, highlighting the generational gap in attitudes toward technology's role in romance.

Shweta and Navya, however, embrace the app-driven dating scene. Shweta poses insightful questions about dating apps, pondering, “These apps that you're talking about, how are they any different from being set up by friends or parents?” This sparks a pivotal conversation on the evolving landscape of relationships.

Shweta further suggests, "It's a very lonely generation. So you guys are so lonely that apps are always going to be there and that's always going to be a part of your life," shedding light on the normalization of dating app usage as a means of seeking companionship in today's society.

The trio delves into the evolution of love over the years, addressing the prevalence of toxicity in relationships and the pressures of societal expectations. Despite differing perspectives, the conversation navigates through various facets of modern romance. Whether love blossoms through a digital app, a serendipitous encounter, or a familial introduction, the journey of love remains deeply personal and unique.