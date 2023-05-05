Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What Palak Tiwari said about her mother's struggling days: "She was not born with silver spoon"

    Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari debuted in the massive Bollywood movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" starring Salman Khan. In her recent interview, she opened up about her mother's struggles in her initial days. She said that her mom had a tremendous graph, had been through everything, and had experienced growth in every aspect of life. Their quality of life has also improved for her. In the initial phase of her life, she recalled Palak, that her mother lived in a chawl-like one-bedroom space with her Nana, Nani and Mama.

    Palak Tiwari became famous after she appeared in Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee. She has also enjoyed a massive fan following as a star kid and often makes headlines about her whereabouts.  Palak further said her mother was not born with a silver spoon and knew the value of everything she has achieved. She added that it is commendable that her mother has ensured a better quality of life for future generations and does not take it for granted. She noted that my grandmother did the next best thing for my mother by backing her up in every possible way. 

    She also shared that making an unconventional choice of acting for an orthodox family like hers was challenging for her mother. Her grandmother has faced society's judgement for supporting her daughter's decision in excelling her acting career. Now, the same people call her and her Nani to tell them that her mother, Shweta Tiwari, would be a star. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The debut film of Palak Tiwari, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was ultimately released on April 21 in time for Eid. Salman Khan starrer movie also casts Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in the prominent roles. The Farhad Samji-directed family drama film features plenty of action and romance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

