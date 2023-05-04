Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress SHOCKED fans in see-through black peacock-themed bodysuit (PICTURES)

Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans in a bold black peacock-themed bodysuit as she got papped in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a black peacock-themed see-through bodysuit at a sighting in the city.

